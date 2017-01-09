Kwadwo Asamoah to profit from Patrice Evra's imminent departure from Juventus

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah could be the biggest beneficiary if Patrice Evra departs Juventus this month.

Evra is reported to be 'considering his future' amid claims he could leave the Italian champions by the end of January.

Juve director Beppe Marotta has confirmed the left-back wants to leave with reports linking him with a return to Manchester United.

The Frenchman was left out of Juventus squad for their 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday in a game the Ghanaian played full throttle.

The situation has heightened reports he's angling for a move away from Turin with United believed to be his likely destination.

The experienced defender spent eight successful years at Old Trafford - and is rumoured to be interested in ending his career at the club.

The 35-year-old, who is at the twilight of his career, could become part of José Mourinho’s coaching staff.

The potential departure of Evra could benefit Asamoah largely as he will easily become a regular member of the Juve squad.

Asamoah has absented himself from Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to focus on his club career after enduring an almost two-year injury hell.

