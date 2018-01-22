Latvia-based David Addy visits former club Inter Allies

Defender David Addy paid a visit to his former club Inter Allies on Monday afternoon.

The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup champion met the club’s President Rabeh El-Eter where they had a meeting in a relation to the way forward of the team.

The left back now plays for Riga FC in Latvia’s elite league and has been in the country since December’s Christmas break.

He has had spells with FC Porto, Academica, Randers, Vitoria SC among top European Clubs.

