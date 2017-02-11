Liberty Professionals attacker Bernard Arthur insists Latif Blessing will not be missed

Liberty Professionals attacker Bernard Arthur has acknowledged the importance of Latif Blessing to the side last season but says he will not be missed ahead of the new season.

Latif Blessing was the club's top scorer last season after banging in seventeen goals to win the the goal king gong and also the Best Player of the season award.

His impressive display for the Dansoman-based club attracted Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City to purchase him in the off season.

However, Arthur who fell behind Latif in the club's scoring chart with eight goals believes his absence in the coming season will not weaken the team in the forthcoming season.

"He did well, no doubt about that but it was all down to teamwork. It was the team that made Latif top scorer, and so if the teamwork is not there how could he have scored all the goals he did. "

"Latif is no more with the club but the teamwork is there so maybe I might be the target man for the team this season. In Liberty, we don't rely on one player."

