Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Majeed Waris responds to Ghana snub with a brace for Lorient in French Ligue 1

Published on: 14 January 2017
Waris scored a double for Lorient

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris responded to his Ghana snub by scoring a double to propel relegation-threatened Lorient to a 3-1 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old inspired Lorient from a come-back at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir after Yannis Salibur had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half.

But Waris fought restored parity for Lorient in the 72nd minute before Jimmy Cabot doubled the advantage for the Oranges.

Waris then sealed the win with a late strike in the 90th minute.

The striker has now scored six goals in the Ligue 1.

He was dropped from the Ghana final squad along with Raphael Dwamena and Joseph Attamah.

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • Hornkampf says:
    January 14, 2017 09:59 pm
    It's always good to know... that we have a compete coach that drops someone who can actually score goals in one of europe's top league from the blackstars! But don't worry... we have Jordan Ayew and Bernard Tekpetey on board... two well established top-strikers! I can't believe this anymore... what is happening to the blackstars? I must be dreaming!!!
  • anokwale says:
    January 14, 2017 11:56 pm
    @hornkampf I believe that being dropped from the Blackstars has given him the push that he needs. Now his is increasing his scoring rate.
  • john akpa says:
    January 15, 2017 12:28 am
    I am tired of this short man. Watch AFCON, they are tall and strong. We want Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Raphael Dwamena, David Opoku, Patrick Twumasi, Abednego Tetteh etc

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations