Majeed Waris responds to Ghana snub with a brace for Lorient in French Ligue 1

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris responded to his Ghana snub by scoring a double to propel relegation-threatened Lorient to a 3-1 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old inspired Lorient from a come-back at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir after Yannis Salibur had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half.

But Waris fought restored parity for Lorient in the 72nd minute before Jimmy Cabot doubled the advantage for the Oranges.

Waris then sealed the win with a late strike in the 90th minute.

The striker has now scored six goals in the Ligue 1.

He was dropped from the Ghana final squad along with Raphael Dwamena and Joseph Attamah.

