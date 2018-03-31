Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders- Porcupines target winning return against debutants

Asante Kotoko's fine start in the season encountered a stumbling block in the midweek when they conceded a penalty very late in the game.

They will be looking to arrest the slump on Sunday afternoon when new boys Eleven Wonders FC come to visit the Baba Yara stadium

To make things more interesting, the Porcupine Warriors will come into it on the back of a 1-0 loss away at Medeama SC.

They will be making it two home victories in a row if they are able to beat Wonders on the weekend.

The Reds have a rich home record going into this fixture counting from last season.

Kotoko are unbeaten in their last twenty six premier league games at home.

Right back and captain Amos Frimpong is expected to make a comeback from a knock he sustained last week against Inter Allies FC.

Sadick Adams and Isaac Amponsah are still nursing injuries ruling them out of this encounter.

Eleven Wonders FC are making some strives in their debut season in the top-flight as they hold an unbeaten streak for their journey to Kumasi to face giants Asante Kotoko SC.

They have won one and drew two of their three matches played in the league at the moment.

Having already held another giant Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 stalemate, the newcomers are hopeful of picking at least another vital point in weekend's fixture against the Porcupine Warriors.

With a 3-1 win over Bechem United in the midweek, Wonders are having some inspiration ahead of their visit to the Ashanti regional capital.

They were 1-0 losers when they faced the Reds in the G8 pre-season tournament at the same venue.

Abdul Mumuni Gammel has each of his squad available for selection on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Eleven Wonders FC wins = 0

~ Asante Kotoko SC have managed just two wins in their last eight fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L4)

~ Eleven Wonders FC are yet to taste defeat in the premier league after three matches.

(W1 D2 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are undefeated in their last twenty six home fixtures in the premier league.

(W15 D11 L0)

~ Eleven Wonders FC did not lose in their first ever away game in the history of the premiership. They drew 1-1 with Karela United last week.

~ This is the first ever moment Asante Kotoko SC are hosting Eleven Wonders FC in a premier league fixture.

~ The last time a side from Techiman visited Asante Kotoko SC in the premiership was in 2016. The Porcupines walloped them 4-1.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have kept only two clean sheets out of their last eight home games in the premiership.

~ Eleven Wonders FC failed to keep a clean sheet in their first ever outing in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

