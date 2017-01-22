Match Report: Burkina Faso 2-0 Guinea Bissau - Stallions whip Wild Dogs to top Group A

Burkina Faso hit the net twice against debutantes Guinea Bissau to make it to the quarter finals of the 2017 Afcon.

A dispirited Guinea Bissau side conceded an eleventh minute own goal through defender Rudinilson Silva before Bertrand Traore added the second twelve minutes inside the second half.

Rudinilson who went in hard to defend for Guinea Bissau ended up putting the ball at the back of their own net to give the Stallions hope of qualifying.

The Stallions pushed on for another before the break but Cicinho and his charges defended well to avoid additional goals.

With twelve minutes inside the second half, Stallions strong man Prejuce Nakoulma bullied two Guinea Bissau defenders, connected excellently with Bertrand Traore who made no mistake is burying the ball at the back of the net to make it two for Burkina Faso.

The Stallions who had drawn their earlier tow games had only one option to win the match to secure qualification and that they did.

The win means Burkina Faso will top Group A with five points and superior goal advantage followed by the Indomitable Lions if Cameroon who are also on five points.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

