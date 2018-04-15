Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Asante Kotoko - Dwubeng strikes late to leave Porcupine Warriors wet

Dreams FC left it late to beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday afternoon in the week seven clash of the Ghana Premier League.

A late strike from substitute George Dwubeng was enough to leave the Porcupine Warriors wet after they felt they could run away with a point.

With just a minute to end regulation time, Dreams FC teared off from the left flank, George Dwubeng won a tackle in midfield, connected beautifully with Leonard Owusu who tailored back a swift pass to Dwubeng who slotted the ball under Felix Annan to give Dreams FC the maximum points.

The first half of the game was shared between the two sides as both created some decent chances but failed to score.

The game went on break with a barren scoreline with Kotoko asking more questions but Isaac Amoako made some brilliant saves.

The second half started with Obed Owusu signalling Kotoko's readiness to win the game with a powerful drive but missed the post by inches.

Both sides kept pushing at each other in what looked like a game ending in a stalemate until the magical moment for Dwubeng came for him to snatch the winner for the home side.

It was an ecstatic moment for the Still Believe lads who had failed to pick maximum points in their last two games.

Leonard Owusu's wonderful performance with an assist earned him the player of the match.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

