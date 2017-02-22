Match Report: Great Olympics 2-2 Elmina Sharks - Sharks fight back to earn a point in Accra

Ghana Premier League debutantes Elmina Sharks bagged their first point of the season following a strong fightback to draw 2-2 with Great Olympics on Wednesday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics, dubbed Ghana's Wonder Club coasted to a comfortable 2-0 lead but the Coastal club fought strongly in the second-half to level the scoring.

Striker Abel Manomey powered the returnees into the lead after scoring twice in the first-half after poking home from close range before he added the second before recess.

Emmanuel Ankobeah halved the deficit with a blazing header before Joseph Mensah levelled things for up Kobinah Amissah's men.

The Accra Sports Stadium outing was the first time the two clubs face off in the Ghanaian top-flight.

For Olympics their record in the Premier League is vast after several seasons of memorable displays.

However their guests, Sharks led by an experienced trainer - Kobina Amissah went into the game chasing their first ever win on the top-flight after losing against Aduana Stars at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

