Match Report: Liberty Professionals 0-3 Hearts of Oak- Red-hot Phobians end first round in style

Hearts of Oak continued their winning streak as they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Liberty Professionals in week 15 of the Ghana Premier at the Karl Reinhorf Park.

Winful Cobbinah was at the heart of most of Hearts' best moments and he supplied the free-kick from which Thomas Abbey nodded in the 40th minute mark, with substitute striker Cosmos Dauda thundering home a second 81 minutes after the break.

Thomas Abbey completed his brace of the afternoon in the 92nd minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the 18-yard box to register his eighth goal of the season. Liberty had hoped to draw inspiration from the appointment of coach Michael Osei during last week but the Phobians lived up to their pre-match favourites tag by recording yet another win in the ongoing campaign. The win cements the Phobians from grip on 3rd spot with 26 points as the leagues goes on recess.

