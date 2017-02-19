Match Report: Liberty Professionals 2-0 Inter Allies - Gerald Arkson scores sublime finish as Scientific Lads strike late

Liberty Professionals left it late to score two late goals to defeat Inter Allies 2-0 at the Sly Tetteh Memorial Park in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Bernard Arthur stepped off the bench to grab the opener in the 82nd minute before Gerald Arkson cemented the maximum points for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Neither of the teams was able to break the deadlock despite creating avalanche of chances.

The Liberty coach was forced to make early changes when his goalkeeper suffered an injury and had to be replaced by veteran Kotei Blankson.

Allies pressed upfield but failed to convert any of the early chances while Liberty also missed a string of defence chances.

After the break the two sides had their chances with Ropapa Mensah and Martin Antwi both coming close to scoring.

But Liberty staged a cameo to win the match with Arthur prodding home the opener before Arkson sealed it for the hosts.

