Medeama chief James Essilfie rips into former DC vice-chair, claims she is not fit to sit on 5-member committee to manage football in Ghana

Medeama chief James Essilfie has ripped into Disciplinary Commitee vice- chair Eva Okyere, claiming she is not fit to sit on a five-member committee tasked to manage football on an interim basis by Ghana’s government.

The inclusion of Ms. Okyere in the five- member committee has raised serious eyebrow amid claims she has been part of the rot that has crippled football in the West African country.

The now defunct Disciplinary Committee has been cited as one of the major flaws of the FA with several of their shocking rulings ruffling feathers in Ghana.

Ms. Okyere has been cited as one of the Key architects of several bogus rulings which rocked the game during the Kwesi Nyantakyi era- it has been claimed in the local media.

And Medeama chief James Essilfie reckons the lawyer cum sports journalist has no business to sit on the committee.

The steps being taken by government is welcomed but my only concern is the inclusion of the woman(Eva Okyere),” he told Sunyani-based Space FM.

“She has no business to sit on that committee."

“Her track record as vice-chair of the Disciplinary Committee is well documented. The major problem of Ghana football has been the work of the DC."

“Most people have questioned their professional competence and she has been part of it."

"I don’t know what went into that decision but she does not qualify to sit on the committee.”

The committee is chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah with ex-footballers Abedi Pele and Rev Osei Kofi serving as members.

GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Ms. Eva Okyere complete the list. Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah is the spokesperson of the committee.

The move has become necessary after an exposé by ace under cover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

Football has grind to a halt as government crumble under the weight of pressure to take steps to dissolve the Ghana FA.