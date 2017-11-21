Medeama Chief Moses Armah backs newly-appointed CAF deputy GS Tony Baffoe to excel

Medeama president Moses Armah has eulogized deputy CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, predicting his brother and friend" will thrive in his new role.

The highly-respected Medeama chief, who is a close ally to the former Ghana international, has been left elated over his elevation.

The 52-year-old, was last week, named the Deputy General Secretary of CAF, where he will work under Egyptian Amr Fahmy, who was installed General Secretary.

"A true and genuine gentleman whose rise to the top has not surprised me. I would to congratulate my brother and friend for his recent deserved appointment," says the business mogul.

"I have no doubt in my mind that he will shine and make a huge impact at CAF."

Baffoe has made tremendous progress since hanging up his boots and has undertaken several projects in world football.

Until his recent appointment, he was a FIFA General Co-ordinator and supervised several tournaments including the FIFA World Cup finals.

In 2014, he made history when he became the first black man to lead out two teams -Germany and Argentina - in a World Cup final in Brazil.

He is the contrivance of the FIFpro chapter in Ghana known as the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana [PFAG].

