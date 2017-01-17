Medeama confirm agreeing a deal with Kotoko over striker Abass Mohammed

Medeama have agreed a deal with Kotoko regarding striker Abass Mohammed, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Mohammed underwent a mandatory medical at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Monday.

The young striker is expected to put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract after Medeama finally reached a deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

"We have now agreed and so we're waiting for paperwork to complete the process." Medeama spokesman Patrick Akoto is quoted as saying

"There were few bottlenecks, but those issues have been resolved. Hopefully the remaining process will be completed by the close of the week."

The attacker becomes the latest Medeama player to leave after Daniel Amoah, Enoch Attah Agyei (both Azam FC), Kwame Boahene (Kotoko),Malik Akowuah (Hearts of Oak).

