Mensah contradicts Muntari over Gyan's leadership qualities, believes striker is ''great leader''

Ex-Ghana defender John Mensah has hailed Asamoah Gyan as a 'great leader' of the Black Stars - in clear contrast of Sulley Muntari's verdict.

Gyan took over the armband from John Mensah in 2012 and has exhibited remarkable leadership qualities.

However former international teammate Sulley Muntari took a subtle dig at Gyan, saying he is only doing his best to lead the team.

But former captain John Mensah, capped 86 times, has lavished praises on the leadership qualities of the now free agent.

“Gyan is a great leader…. he took over from me and since then he has led the team very well,” Mensah told GHone TV.

“I see he inspires the players a lot on and off the pitch and I am really happy for him, I believe he can take the team far.”

Gyan notched a landmark last week after scoring his 50th international goal for Ghana.

