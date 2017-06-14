Michael Essien and Vladimir Vujovic- A tale of two penalty misses

Two foreign players of Persib Bandung, Vladimir Vujovic and Michael Essien both failed to convert their penalty kicks against Persiba Balikpapan and Pusamania Borneo FC respectively in the Indonesia League 1 Go-Jek Traveloka.

The duo must feel the same regret and must have shaken their confidence, however, when viewed and compared to the magnitude of the sadness that plagued Vlado and Essien, the Montenegrin allegedly felt much saddest.

However, a few hours after missing from 12-yards, word became rife that Vlado’s wife has given birth to their second daughter, named Annora.

And Persib quickly sent a congratulatory message to the defender on their official Instagram account.

"Congratulations to the family of Vladimir Vujovic who just got the second daughter, hopefully your family will be happier with Annora's presence Congratulation Vlado! #PERSIBsalawasna #PERSIB."

