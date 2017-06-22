Moses Odjer: "I never said I will leave Salernitana"

Representative of Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer debunked reports that his client is keen on a move away from Italian Serie B side Salernitana.

The former Ghana youth enforcer was reported to have declared on Kwese Free Sports that, his agent is negotiating his way out of the Serie B campaigners and he's 90% certain a deal will be struck with an unnamed club in the summer transfer window.

"The boy has never said he wanted to go away from Salerno - said Sorrentino

"The city that welcomed him very well," said Sorrentino

"Odjer has simply expressed the desire, legitimate for any player, to compete with the stage of Serie A. This does not mean that he asked neither that automatically prompt you to go away from Salerno where he is very well and has a great relationship with the fans. Simply, if arrived at Salernitana offers from Serie A, there would be a willingness on our part to listen."

Odjer later wrote on his official Twitter handle, "I never said I wanted desperately to go, I'm fine in Salerno."

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)