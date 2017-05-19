MTN FA Cup: New Edubiase capo Abdul Salam confident of Medeama scalp

President of New Edubiase United Abdul Salam Yakubu is confident of qualifying to the round of 16 at the expense of Medeama SC on Sunday.

Abdul Salam is counting on past experience against the Mauve and Yellow in the competition to book a place in the round of 16 stage when the two sides square off at the Tarkwa T&A Park on Sunday.

“This is the FA Cup. It’s one of our best competitions, we’ve won it before and this time too we are doing well," Yakubu told Happy FM.

"Meadeama is not an easy team but we have surprised them before at the T&A Park so we can do it again."

“We won’t look at them as a premier side and get intimidated. When we meet all the time it’s been very feisty and so we will prepare well to face them."

New Edubiase United lifted the coveted trophy in 2012.

