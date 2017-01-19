Nigeria FA Cup champions Ifenyi Ubah confirm Yaw Preko as head coach

Former Black Stars winger Yaw Preko was despised by Accra Hearts of Oak but the former Phobia assistant coach is making huge strides in Nigeria and has been confirmed as the head coach of Ifenyi Ubah following his impressive start to the season.

Yaw was confirmed as the substantive head coach of the club on Thursday after the club's management was convinced that the Ghanaian was the right man for the job.

Preko was hired as an assistant coach of the club three months ago but the resignation of the side's Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi paved way for him in an acting role.

He guided the side to win the Nigeria Super Cup after a fiercely contested game with giants Rangers despite their numerical disadvantage while acting as the head coach.

He again steered the side to see off MFM FC in a massive 4-0 win in the Nigeria Premier League, one of the biggest wins in the club's history.

Following his impressive run, he has finally been confirmed as the head coach of the club and will steer them till the end of the season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

