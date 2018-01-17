OFFICIAL: Ex-Great Olympics striker Cofie Bekoe joins Kuwaiti side SC Tadhamon

Former Great Olympics hitman Cofie Bekoe has completed a two-year deal to Kuwaiti VIVA Premier League side Al Tadhamon.

The striker rescinded his contract with Al Assouty last week to join the Kuwaiti side, where he signed a two year deal after successfully passing his medical.

Bekoe who formerly played for Nania FC and Tema Youth was immediately thrown into a friendly which was played after his signing, and he scored for his new side.

He will be expected to use his experience to help the club win some laurels following his several years of playing in the gulf region.

