Out-of-contract Hearts defender Vincent Atingah spotted at Ghana FA secretariat for floating status

Defender Vincent Atingah has been spotted at the Ghana Football Association to apply for a floating status.

The centre back has ended his contract with Hearts of Oak and talks for a contract renewal has stalled.

Atingah has been linked with a move to Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars who are willing to spend ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next month.

He had a successful season scoring six goals in all competitions for the Phobians.

Atingah was a key member of the Ghana team which won the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.

