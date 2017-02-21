'Patient' Fred Pappoe not in a hurry to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana FA boss

Great Olympics director Fred Pappoe is not losing sleep over potentially succeeding Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana FA boss.

Pappoe, a former management chief of the Black Stars, has been hugely tipped to replace Nyantakyi if he decides not to seek re-election in 2019.

Ex-Ghana FA boss Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has touted the credentials of Pappoe, claiming he's the perfect man to replace the FIFA council member.

However Pappoe says he's not eager to become Kwesi Nyantakyi's heir apparent.

“I am really grateful Dr. Nyarho Tamaklo for seeing me as a candidate and also having confidence in me that I can take up that position, but it is not something I have thought about,” he told Atinka FM.

“I have not thought about the FA Presidency, if it happens then that is fine but for now am just looking forward to how to help Great Olympics in the League.”

There are suggestions Nyantakyi may not seek re-election in two years even though he has been tight-lipped on the growing reports.

Nyantakyi has come under line of fire after the Black Stars failed attempt to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

But he has parried the criticism and resignation calls insisting he's done no wrong.

By Patrick Akoto

