Patrick Razak steers Hearts of Oak to narrow win over Ghana Premier League newcomers Elmina Sharks

Winger Patrick Razak steered Hearts of Oak to a slender 1-0 win over Ghana Premier League new-boys Elmina Sharks in a pre-season friendly at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Sunday afternoon.

The exciting winger ghosted into the box to thump the ball into the net after latching on a sweet pass from substitute Dotse.

Hearts lined up a strong side featuring marquee signing Malik Akowuah, Bright Luqman and Cosmos Dauda.

The Sharks held Hearts well for most parts of both exchanges but the Phobians expressed experience in midfield and defence to prevail.

Experienced forward Sam Yeboah came off the bench to play but midfielder Mustapha Essuman missed the game with injury.

Hearts are stepping up their preparations for the start of the Ghana Premier League season which is set to kick off on February 4.

By El Akyereko

