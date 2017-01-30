How Ghanaian Players Fared Abroad:Nsor hits TREBLE, Okyere nets brace, Waris MISSES penalty; Berko & FOUR others score plus Opare shines and more

Ghanaian players abroad continue to flourish abroad while the Black Stars continue to gun for the 2017 AFCON title.

Striker Kwame Nsor dominated the headlines after scoring a hat-trick for Unaio Madeira in Portugal.

Meanwhile Majeed Waris wasted a penalty which costly affected Lorient in France. But prodigious forward Okyere Kwasi Wriedt netted a brace in Germany while Erich Berkoh, Jeffrey Sarpong, Eric Warden and William Owusu Acheampong all scored for their clubs.

Former Real Madrid youngster Daniel Opare impressed in France for Lens.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap on how Ghanaian players performed abroad.

NETHERLANDS

Attacker Elvis Manu was replaced after half-time by Go Ahead Eagles who lost 1-0 against FC Utrecht.

German-born Reagy Ofosu warmed the bench for NEC in their 4-0 away loss at Feyenoord.

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah sat on the bench as his ten-man FC Twente side posted a 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle.

Former Ajax defender Leeroy Owusu warmed the bench for Excelsior who suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at Roda JC.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen played the entire 90 minutes for AZ Alkmaar who suffered a 2-1 loss at Vitesse.

Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Ankrah was introduced in the 92nd minute by Willem II as they won 3-2 against Sparta Rotterdam.

Fred Benson played the entire 90 minutes for RKC Waalwijk in their 3-0 loss at FC Eindhoven.

Manchester loanee Thomas Agyepong played the entire 90 minutes for NAC Breda in their MVV.

Forward Johnathan Opoku played the entire duration of the game for VVV-Venlo who defeated Oss 3-0 to tighten their grip at the top.

Defender Terry Lartey came off the Ajax II bench to play the entire second-half in their 2-1 win at Den Bosch.

Raymond Gyasi returned from injury to play the second-half for FC Cambuur in their 3-0 win over Dordrecht.

Former Newcastle United starlet Frank Wiafe Danquah scored a brace to propel Lienden to a 4-1 win over Spakenburg.

Felicia Lovette Ofori played 88 minutes for Sparta II in their 1-1 with Excelsior Maasluis on Saturday.

BELGIUM

Former Liberty Professionals starlet Eugene Ansah came off the bench to play for Lokeren in their 2-1 loss at Kortrijk.

Nana Kwasi Asare impressed in defence for KAA Gent who defeated Club Brugge 2-0.

A nine-man Standard Liège side managed to hold Anderlecht to a 0-0 draw. French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah played 64 minutes for Anderlecht while Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah was unused by them.

Youngster Eric Ocansey played the full 90 minutes for AS Eupen in their 3-0 away loss at Royal Excel Mouscron.

Waasland-Beveren and Westerlo shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw. Midfielder Charles Ankomah warmed the bench for Beveren but Elton Acolatse played for Westerlo while Mitch Apau warmed their bench.

Bennard Kumordzi warmed the bench for Genk in their 1-0 loss at KV Mechelen.

Midfielder Charles Ankomah and Issahaku Yakubu both played for Lierse SK in their 3-2 win over OH Leuven.

William Owusu Acheampong scored the fourth goal for FC Antwerp in their 4-2 win at Tubize.

FRANCE

Striker Majeed Waris scored and missed a penalty as Lorient crashed to a 3-2 home defeat against Dijon. Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso also featured in the game for Lorient.

Enock Kwateng could not make the Nantes squad for their 1-1 draw with Rennes.

Defender Opare was replaced after 67 minutes by Lens who surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Amiens.

Elsewhere defender Emmanuel Ntim could not make the Valenciennes squad for their 0-1 loss against Brest on Friday.

GERMANY

German-born Ghanaian midfielder-cum-defender Gideon Jung was not involved in Hamburg's 3-1 loss at Ingolstadt.

Jans Gyamerah was out of the Bochum squad that suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin.

Defender Joe Baffo played the entire 90 minutes for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 1-1 draw with on Saturday Würzburger Kickers. Philemon Ofosu Ayeh was not in the visitors squad for the game.

Erich Berko scored the match-winner for Dynamo Dresden who won 2-1 at Nurnberg on Sunday.

Meanwhile former FC Porto starlet Lumor Agbenyenu failed to make the 1860 Munich squad for their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth.

Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt scored a brace to power Osnabruck to a 3-0 win over Preußen Münster. Defender Marcel Appiah also played the full time for the winners.

Elsewhere grandson of former Ghana international Agyeman Gyau, Joe Gyau, came off the bench to play for Sonnenhof in their 2-2 draw with Chemnitzer FC.

German-born Kwame Kusi was in action for Fortuna Koln in their 2-1 win over Magdeburg.

ISRAEL

Goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy manned the post for Hapoel Afula when they drew 2-2 with Hapoel Bnei Lod in the second-tier league. The former Hearts of Oak keeper was booked in the 43rd minute after costing his side a penalty.

QATAR

In the Star League, Baba Barro was in full time action for Al Khor as they slipped to a narrow 1-0 loss against Al Ahli. Both John Benson and Fred Dabanka played for the winners.

Ghanaian trio Rashid Sumaila, Kwasi George and Lawrence Awuley Quaye Junior were all in action for AL Gharafa who lost 3-0 against Al Sadd.

ITALY

Midfield maestro Sulley Muntari was not in the Pescara side that lost 3-0 against Inter Milan.

Midfielder Godfred Donsah was booked in the 35th minute and played the entire game as his nine-man Bologna side held Cagliari to a 1-1 draw.

Attacker Maxwell Boadu Acosty warmed the bench for Crotone who hammered Empoli 4-1.

Midfielder Isaac Cofie suffered an injury and was replaced in the 32nd minute by Moroccan Adel Taarabt as his Genoa side held Fiorentina to a 3-3 draw.

Alfred Duncan was introduced in the 59th minute to shore up the midfield for Sassuolo who were consigned to a 2-0 home defeat by leaders Juventus. Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah warmed the bench for the Old Ladies.

In the Serie B, former Ghana U20 defender Bright Addae played 78 minutes for Ascoli who held Cesena to a 2-2 draw.

Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi both played for Benevento in their 3-0 triumph over Carpi.

Masahudu Alhassan warmed the bench for Perugia in their 0-0 draw with Bari.

Inter Milan loanee Isaac Donkor watched from the Avellino bench in their 2-2 draw with Virtus Entella. Patrick Asmah was not in the Avellino squad for the game.

In the Primavera league, youngster Stephen Danso warmed the bench for Inter Milan's U19 in their 4-0 demolition of Salernitana.

SCOTLAND

Forward Joe Dodoo watched from the bench as his Rangers side hammered Motherwell 2-0.

Prince Buaben was not in the Hearts side that were hammered 4-0 by Celtic. But German-born Ghanaian defender Lennard Adjetey Sowah played the entire game for the Jambos who lost.

Abdul Osman was not in the Partick Thistle squad for their 0-0 draw with Inverness CT.

FINLAND

Attacking midfielder Solomon Duah scored twice for KuPS as they hammered JJK 9-1 in the Finnish on his debut and played the full 90 minutes as they won 5-0 on Saturday.

GREECE

Owusu Ansah Kontor watched from the bench as his Larissa side held Iraklis to a 1-1 draw in the Super League.

Jeffrey Sarpong scored the consolation goal for Veria in their 2-1 loss against giants Olympiakos in the Super League on Sunday. Michael Asigba played the first 45 minutes for Veria.

Former Bechem United Eric Warden was also on target for Kallithea who posted a 2-0 win over Kissamikos.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Okyere Boateng came off the bench in the 68th minute to play for Moreirense who defeated Sporting Braga 1-0 in the Portuguese Cup.

Vitoria Guimaraes and Maritimo shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw. Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah played 87 minutes but youngster Joseph Amoah warmed their bench.

Osei Barnes lasted 83 minutes for Paços de Ferreira in their 3-1 loss at Sporting CP.

In other games, Vizela smashed Desportivo Aves 3-1. Ghanaian defender Koffi Kouao played for the winners while former Liberty Professionals defender Emmanuel Hackmann also played for the losers.

Kwame Nsor scored a hat-trick for União Madeira in their resounding 3-1 win over Portimonense. Emmanuel Sarpong was not part of the losers squad for the game.

Ernest Ohemeng played the entire 90 minutes for Academica who won 3-2 against Penafiel.

Prince Agyemang and Henry Mendarius were both in action for Sporting Covilhã in their 3-0 win over Olhanense.

TURKEY

Samuel Eto'o scored a brace to power Antalyaspor to a 2-1 win over Alanyaspor. Defender Samuel Inkoom was not in the Antalyaspor squad while Nuru Suley and Isaac Sackey also failed to make the Alanyaspor squad.

Former Liberty Professionals and Ghana youth midfielder Kamal Issah lasted the entire period of the game for Gençlerbirliği who were held to a 1-1 draw by Osmanlispor.

Midfielder Joe Attamah was dropped to the Istanbul bench in their 1-0 win over Bursaspor.

Fatau Mohammed watched from the screens as his Gaziantepspor were consigned to a 4-0 defeat by Trabzonspor.

ENGLAND

Nana Kyei came off the bench to play for Barnet in their 1-1 draw with Carlisle United in the League Two.

Fulham destroyed Hull City 4-1 in the FA Cup clash. Belgian-born Denis Odoi played the entire game for the Cottagers.

Youngster Kevin Amankwaa lasted the entire period of the game for Sutton United who won 1-0 against Leeds United.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah was replaced by DR Congo youngster Axel Tuanzebe in the 68th minute in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

SPAIN

Inaki Williams came off the bench to assist the equaliser for Athletic Bilbao who came from behind to win 2-1 against Sporting Gijon.

FRIENDLY

Striker Raphael Dwamena came off the bench in the 70th minute to mark his debut for FC Zurich in their 3-2 win over St Gallen in a mid-season friendly.

By El Akyereko

