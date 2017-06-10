PFAG General Secretary Anthony Baffoe optimistic NEW Black Stars will succeed

General Secretary for the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, Anthony Baffoe is optimistic the new technical team of the Black Stars will succeed.

Starting from Sunday, the former Ghana defender says he has a lot of confidence in the new-look team announced by Coach Kwasi Appiah for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Anthony Baffoe believes the invited young players will learn and look up to their seniors as they serve the country.

"I have a lot of confidence in Kwasi Appiah's team but we must give them time as well as the necessary support.

The young ones can look up to their seniors and learn from them as they all play for Ghana," he said.

Baffoe wants the team to remain united and focused on the game on Sunday to give Ghanaians a resounding victory.

"My advice to them is to stay united and not allow anyone to divide them and they must also complement each other and be transparent without seeking their individual interest," he added.

