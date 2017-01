Captain Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong scored as Black Stars beat Uzbek giants Bunyokdor 2-0 in a friendly match ahead the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan scored for the Black Stars with his first touch of the game on 67 minutes before Acheampong extended the advantage with another strike eight minutes later .

Here are some pictures of the match played at the sevens stadium in UAE.

