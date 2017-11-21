'Pirates lost a soldier in Edwin Gyimah' -Fan's Comment

Former Orlando Pirates player Edwin Gyimah has been spotted at Bidvest Wits.

The Ghanaian had a fallout with former Buccaneer head coach Muhsin Ertugral, which played a part in his departure from the club. Gyimah is currently contracted to Swedish side Helsingborg, but with their league season having come to an end, the player has decided to return to Mzansi to keep fit.

The supporters have reacted to the news of the 26-year-old being back in the country, and some feel Pirates should be looking to get the player back in the team.

"Dr Irvin Khoza made the mistake by opening the door and letting Gyimah leave because this man is strong, and he was playing good football at Mayfair, better than the likes of Ayanda Gcaba." – Realydoctor10

"Pirates lost a soldier in Gyimah. Players like Gyimah are rare to find nowadays…" – Always a way

"This guy, he's a good player, but his attitude could ruin his career because other coaches will not understand him." – Myaka weliPhefeni

"Gyimah must be re-employed by Pirates because we don't have a strong defender like him." – Viscose

