Portuguese giants FC Porto lead race to sign Majeed Waris

Portuguese giants FC Porto are reportedly leading the race for the signing of Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris as talks are far advanced with FC Lorient according to Yahoo Sport.

Ligue 1 sides SM Caen and Saint Etienne had been in negotiations about a potential deal, but FC Porto appear to be stronger in terms of finance to land the 26-year-old.

Waris was linked with moves to English premiership sides West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United some months ago.

He made 8 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals for FC Lorient in the first half of the campaign.

