Prospect Dauda Mohammed impressing in Anderlecht winter training camp in Spain

Striker Dauda Mohammed has been impressing Anderlecht first team coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck at their mid-season training camp in Spain.

Dauda is said to have done better than Sylvère Ganvoula as first choice striker Lukasz Teodorczyk was absent due to injury

The former Asante Kotoko goal machine has scored thirteen times this season with the U21 side.

He is pushing hard to make a first team appearance in the second half of the season.

