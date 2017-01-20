Rangers striker Joe Dodoo wants to hit the ground running after returning from injury

English-born Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has made a return from injury, promising to continue from where he left off.

The 21-year-old has recovered from a setback which kept him out of action since the side's clash against Kilmarnock.

The former Leicester City attacker is expected to make an injury return against Motherwell this weekend.

And he wants to hit the ground running.

“I got injured against Kilmarnock, then didn’t start again until the game against Hearts. I need to try and get a run of games, get my fitness up and go from there,” he told the Club’s website.

“Anything else that comes from that – whether that be internationals etc. is a bonus, but I am just trying to work hard for the club at the moment.”

Dodoo has scored two goals in 12 matches for the Scottish Premier League side this season.

