Referee Kyeremeh Yeboah to handle Ebusua Dwarfs-Hearts cracker; Match officials named
Referee Kyeremeh Yeboah will officiate Hearts of Oak's clash at Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.
He will be assisted on the lines by Joseph Sey and Theresa Akogyram.
Below are the Match officials for Match day three (3):
Match: MEDEAMA VS INTER ALLIES
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Dally Gagba
Asst 1: Shine Ayitey
Asst 2: Alex Anning
4th Ref: Eku Boateng
Match Commissioner: G.K. Tagbolo
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: Kyeremeh Yeboah
Asst 1: Joseph Sey
Asst 2: Theresa Akogyram
4th Ref: Yaw Ametepeh
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Match: ADUANA STARS VS BOLGA ALL STARS
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Cecil Fleisher
Asst 1: B.A Crentsil
Asst 2: Joseph Ayambila
4th Ref: Sylvester Adjoku
Match Commissioner: A.A. Lawal
Match: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: Accra
Referee: Solomon Mordey
Asst 1: Sam Borquaye
Asst 2: Emurana Salifu
4th Ref: Alex Nsiah
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Match: TEMA YOUTH VS ASHANTIGOLD
Venue: Tema
Referee: Ali Alhassan
Asst 1: A.S. Malik
Asst 2: Ouedraogo Dawood
4th Ref: Awal Mohammed
Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor
Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Venue: Berekum
Referee: Nathan Anaafo
Asst 1: Haruna Bawa
Asst 2: Sam O. Boateng
4th Ref: O.B Amankwaa
Match Commissioner: J.B Yakubu