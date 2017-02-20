Referee Kyeremeh Yeboah to handle Ebusua Dwarfs-Hearts cracker; Match officials named

Referee Kyeremeh Yeboah will officiate Hearts of Oak's clash at Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

He will be assisted on the lines by Joseph Sey and Theresa Akogyram.

Below are the Match officials for Match day three (3):

Match: MEDEAMA VS INTER ALLIES

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Dally Gagba

Asst 1: Shine Ayitey

Asst 2: Alex Anning

4th Ref: Eku Boateng

Match Commissioner: G.K. Tagbolo

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Kyeremeh Yeboah

Asst 1: Joseph Sey

Asst 2: Theresa Akogyram

4th Ref: Yaw Ametepeh

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Match: ADUANA STARS VS BOLGA ALL STARS

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Cecil Fleisher

Asst 1: B.A Crentsil

Asst 2: Joseph Ayambila

4th Ref: Sylvester Adjoku

Match Commissioner: A.A. Lawal

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ELMINA SHARKS

Venue: Accra

Referee: Solomon Mordey

Asst 1: Sam Borquaye

Asst 2: Emurana Salifu

4th Ref: Alex Nsiah

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Match: TEMA YOUTH VS ASHANTIGOLD

Venue: Tema

Referee: Ali Alhassan

Asst 1: A.S. Malik

Asst 2: Ouedraogo Dawood

4th Ref: Awal Mohammed

Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor

Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Venue: Berekum

Referee: Nathan Anaafo

Asst 1: Haruna Bawa

Asst 2: Sam O. Boateng

4th Ref: O.B Amankwaa

Match Commissioner: J.B Yakubu

