Rejected Black Stars midfielder Joseph Attamah rejoins Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir

Joseph Attamah has rejoined his Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir after failing to make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder was with the team in Dubai but was omitted from the provisional 26-man squad.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant was impressed with his output but could not guarantee him a slot in the final 23-man squad.

Attamah scored as Basaksehir drew 1-1 with Adanaspor on the road to go one point ahead of defending champions Besiktas on the final day before the winter break.

The former Ghana youth international made five appearances.

