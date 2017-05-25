Relive: Andre Ayew’s exquisite assist for West Ham United in final game of the season

Ghana forward Andre Ayew has had a difficult start to life as a west Ham United player but if his finish to the season is anything to go by then he will have a strong second season.

The Ghanaian was at his telling best with a flick to set up Sofian Feghouli to open the scoring for the Hammers.

Below is the video of the Ghanaians scintillating assist.

