Relive: Andre Ayew’s exquisite assist for West Ham United in final game of the season
Ghana forward Andre Ayew has had a difficult start to life as a west Ham United player but if his finish to the season is anything to go by then he will have a strong second season.
The Ghanaian was at his telling best with a flick to set up Sofian Feghouli to open the scoring for the Hammers.
Below is the video of the Ghanaians scintillating assist.
The West Ham way! ⚒#COYI pic.twitter.com/lt6Lm9lCvJ
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 24, 2017