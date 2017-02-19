REVEALED: Assistant referee Richard Appiah sidelined by Referees Appointment Committee for pouring his sentiments after award snub

GHANAsoccernet has gathered that Kumasi-based assistant referee Richard Appiah has been sidelined by the Referees Appointment Committee for the ongoing 2016/17 Ghana Premier League following his rant when he was snubbed for the best assistant referee award last year.

Appiah who was always appointed for games in the last four seasons poured out his frustrations when the Premier League Board swerved him to award Bolga-based Haruna Bawa as the best assistant referee for last season.

Following his disappointment, Richard Appiah accused the RAC and the PLB for being unfair to him after being nominated for the award for the third time running, yet he is swerved each year.

GHANAsoccernet searches have revealed that the hardworking assistant referee has not been handed any game in the ongoing Ghana Premier League which is two matches old.

Though Richard Appiah remained tight-lipped on the matter, a member of the PLB and a key member of the RAC disclosed that the Kumasi-based referee may see his career crumbling until he renders an apology to the two bodies.

Some referees who spoke to GHANAsoccernet on the basis of anonymity and the fear of victimization hinted that Appiah may have his career ended despite speaking the truth.

According to some of them, the rot at the Referees Appointment Committee has killed the interest of many young and talented referees from the sport compelling many of them to quit the field.

Claims were made that there are so many issues pressing issues within the referees body but for fear of being victimized like Richard Appiah, most of the referees choose to keep mute on such issues regardless of how positive such revelations can help the game.

