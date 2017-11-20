Revived Albert Adomah gets Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce praise

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is lavishing praise on Ghana winger Albert Adomah for his surge in form.

Adomah started the season as a fringe player but has managed to fight for game time and become a key member of the team

"The start of the season he wasn’t in the team. He didn’t moan or groan. He came into my office and said ‘I will prove you wrong','' Bruce told the Birmingham Mail.

"He trained hard, got his chance and has taken it. I never thought I would see him playing on the left, but he’s done it for Bristol and he looks very comfortable there.

''We’ve got modern wide players, a left-footer on the right and a right-footer on the left. It seems to be the way it works.''

