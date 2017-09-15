Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer should be available ahead of Pescara clash
M. Odjer
Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer should be available Salernitana ahead of their Serie B clash against Pescara on Saturday.
Odjer, 21, trained fully with the rest of the squad after recovering from a muscular fatigue.
The former Ghana Under-20 star should be fit enough ahead of the home clash against Pescara at the Stadio Arechi .
The Ghanaian has been influential since joining the side from Catania two years ago.