Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer should be available ahead of Pescara clash

Published on: 15 September 2017

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer should be available Salernitana ahead of their Serie B clash against Pescara on Saturday.

Odjer, 21, trained fully with the rest of the squad after recovering from a muscular fatigue.

The former Ghana Under-20 star should be fit enough ahead of the home clash against Pescara at the Stadio Arechi .

The Ghanaian has been influential since joining the side from Catania two years ago.

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations