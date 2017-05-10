SIX Ghana Premier League stars who merit Black Stars call-ups

Kwesi Appiah has been re-appointed Ghana coach replacing Israeli Avram Grant-but he is yet to be unveiled.

His first task comes only a month after he started work.

It will be a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 04 June before playing Mexico in a friendly on 28 June and another friendly against the USA on 01 July.

Many believe there will be new faces in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming fixtures after a fourth place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 with very little hopes in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers after two games.

Here are SIX players in the Ghana Premier League who merit a call up to the Black Stars.

JOSEPH ADDO - He seemed to be one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the division. After a second place finish with Aduana Stars last season, his exploits has helped the Dormaa side to be level pegging at the top of the summit this season with some six clean sheets in nine games.

He has lot of experience at international stage after being the first choice at FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 and second choice in the team Ghana U20 which won the FIFA U20 World Cup winner in Egypt 2009.

MAJEED ASHIMERU - Ghana is known for producing more midfielders recently but that doesn't leave out the most influential player at West African Football Academy this season.

His midfield mastery has seen the Academy side lead the Ghana Premier League table this season after fourteen weeks.

He has directly been involved in seven goals this season; scored two and five assists.

Watch Majeed Ashimeru's classy goal against Wa All Stars:

The central attacking midfielder scored one of the beautiful goals of the season when he run past about six Wa All Stars players after picking the ball at the centre.

A national team call up for him won't be argued.

BENJAMIN TWENEBOAH - Many pundits and connoisseurs are convinced the winger, nicknamed Neymar, is the best player in the top flight for the first round.

He is a delight to watch and has left memories of him at every match venue he has visited this season.

His contributions to Elmina Sharks this campaign are unmeasurable.

With three assists and four goals, a national team invitation for him will be very right.

WINFUL COBBINAH - The attacking midfielder played his first game of the season only in week nine and has since being credited for Hearts of Oak's progress in the premiership.

He made three assists in his first of the season, second match as well.

After all, he has managed six assists in six games and scoring two free-kick goals in the process.

He was also a nominee for player of the month of April.

SAMUEL SARFO - This is a central defender who has always been one of the best in the premier league for past years.

His efforts have doubled up this season after adding goal scoring to his responsibilities on the field.

The police officer is Liberty Professionals' top scorer this with six goals whilst managing one assist.

Despite the inconsistent form of the Scientific Soccer Lads, one can make a case for the lanky centre half if there call ups for the national team.

STEPHEN ANOKYE BADU - The former Ghana U20 centre back has replaced departed Yakubu Mohammed perfectly at the heart of defence for Aduana Stars.

His partnership with Wahab Adams has made the Dormaa club not conceded at home this season.

His exploits has seen them become the defensive side in the premiership this season allowing only seven goals. He has emerged man of the match on two occasions.

Watch highlight of Stephen Anokye Badu's performance:

By Nuhu Adams

