Slovakian side Spartak Trnava complete Reagy Ofosu's capture

Ghanaian forward Reagy Ofosu has joined Slovakian side Spartak Trnava on a short term deal in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old German-born poacher put pen to paper on a six-month deal with Trnava from Croatian side, NK Istra 1961.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Baah said, “I want to thank the owner, the manager and the coach for believing in me, I’m happy to be here, I’m looking forward to the new teammates, I believe everything will be fine, Spartak had some more information.”

“I know what the conditions are or where Spartak is currently moving, I’m probably going a little bit more pressure (laughs), but I’m ready for that, I want to help the team, Nestor, even though he did not train me in Hamburger. It was a pleasant conversation and it made me feel decisive when deciding on such an offer,” he added.

Ofosu has originally played for Grodig, Chemnitzer FC, FC Ingolstadt and NEC Nijmegen.

