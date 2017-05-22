Solomon Asante battles Andre and Amartey for 2016/17 SWAG Footballer of the Year Awards

TP Mazembe and Black Star winger, Solomon Asante has been touted as a strong candidate in the Footballer of the Year category in the upcoming MTN-SWAG Awards Night on Saturday, May 27 but will have to beat strong competition from Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey for the individual gong.

The underlying variable that gained Solomon Asante’s nomination into this category was his sterling contribution that saw Tout Puissant Mazembe [TP Mazembe] lifts the 2016 CAF Super Cup, where the Congolese giant defeated Etoile du Sahel 2-1 in the final match.

Another contender knocking on the door for this award is Andre Ayew who won it last year.

After a great debut season in the English Premier League with Swansea City the Black Stars attacker was signed by West Ham United for a club record fee of 20.5 million pounds.

Ayew did not have a great first round season with the Hammers due to a thigh injury he sustained in his first game for West Ham United on August 15, 2016 against Chelsea lasting only 35 minutes on the pitch.

He returned to first team action on October 26 in West Ham’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup. Ayew was also part of Ghana’s 2017 AFCON fourth placed team.

The last but not the least on the list is Daniel Amartey who was part of the historic Leicester City team that won the 2015/2016 English Premier League title despite featuring only five times on the road.

Amartey [22] played in all six matches for the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he was named in the CAF Team of the tournament after the competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)