South African Premier League clubs clubs look to Africa to bolster squads with latest recruits from Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana

The January PSL transfer window has seen local clubs increasingly turning to the African continent, as well as South America, to bolster their squads.

The latest reported signing of a foreign-born player is by Polokwane City, who are believed to have swooped for Malawian striker, Muhammed Sulumba, a 23-year-old who previously played for Nyasa Big Bullets in his home country.

Also arriving at Rise and Shine in the January transfer window is Dominic Chungwa, another striker, who top scored in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in 2017 with 17 goals.

Considering the Limpopo club already have the league's leading scorer in their ranks, Rodney Ramagalela, not to mention exciting Zimbabwean talent Walter Musona, the Limpopo club appear well covered in attack.

Cape Town City also went scouring outside South Africa's borders to increase their firepower after signing highly-rated Kenyan international Masoud Juma from Kariobangi Sharks.

However, the Citizens have released one of their foreign-born players, Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, likely to ensure they stay within their foreign quota as they already have a Nigerian, two Mozambique-born players and an Austrian in their squad, together with Juma.

Across the city at Ajax Cape Town, the Urban Warriors' most important signing in January will surely be Zimbabwe international and former Orlando Pirates forward Tendai Ndoro, who returns to the PSL after a stint in Saudi Arabia. Ajax have also signed Zimbabwean midfielder hard-man Gerald Takwara, who is said to be in the mould of a Tinashe Nengomasha, the former Kaizer Chiefs man.

Another African-born former Pirates player, Edwin Gyimah, is also back in this country after the Ghana international departed Swedish outfit Helsingborgs to join up with champions Bidvest Wits, who already have key players from the continent in the side such as Egyptian striker Amr Gamal and Mozambique winger Elias Pelembe.

Last year the Clever Boys sold their highly-rated young forward Phakamani Mahlambi to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, and it appears as if the north Africans are becoming increasingly interested in local PSL talent, following the news that Platinum Stars pair Gift Links and Benson Shilongo, a Namibian striker, could be moving to an un-named Egyptian top-flight club.

Free State Stars have uncovered some exciting African gems in the past - the likes of Ghana international defender Jonathan Mensah and Togo striker Camaldine Abraw, and they have also made some more continental signings in the form of DR Congo international attacker Harris Tchilimbou, who scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Cape Town City last weekend. Guinea-Bissau forward Amido Balde is also training with Ea Ll Koto.

Chiefs meanwhile have made what appear some promising signings and it could be the arrival of Colombian marksman Leonardo Castro, signed from Mamelodi Sundowns, who proves their most important acquisition. He'll certainly give coach Steve Komphela some welcome additional options in an Amakhosi front-line which also contains the Venezuela-born Gustavo Paez.

Sundowns, who already have a Brazilian central defender Ricardo Nascimento in their squad, have turned to another South American in Uruguayan winger Gaston Sirino, although that deal is not yet confirmed.

One player definitely confirmed at arriving at Chloorkop is New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie, who scored 54 goals in three years during his time at SuperSport United.

There is talk that as part of that deal, Masandawana could loan Algerian full-back Fares Hachi to Matsatsantsa, while African-born players Brimah Razak, Bangaly Soumahoro and Yannick Zakri could also be loaned out, if not sold.

There have also been rumours that Pirates are set to swoop for Sundowns winger Khama Billiat, if the Zimbabwean attacker does not move overseas.

Credit: African News Agency (ANA)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)