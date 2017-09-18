South African side Mamelodi Sundowns revive interest In Solomon Asante
S. Asante
Head coach of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns,Pitso Mosimane could finally get his man after keeping close tabs on Solomon Asante who will be a free agent at the end of the Congolese season.
The Ghanaian long admired Pitso will finally walk away a free man after some really juicy and financially rewarding deals were turned down by his club Mazembe.
Sundowns are building a fortress and will want to add the diminutive yet pacy and trickery Ghanaian to their arsenals.
There is also muted deals arriving from Scandinavia with close pals of Asante favouring a move to Europe having spent his entire career in Africa.