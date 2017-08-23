'Go to police if you suspect corruption at GFA' - Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah fires back at Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Ghana Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has finally responded to his predecessor Nii Lante Vanderpuye’s constant claims that the Ghana Football Association is rotten from the head.

According to the incumbent, running to the media to constantly berate the association is not the solution but rather to report them to the police for investigations.

Nii Lante who served under the NDC government has never hidden his determination to drag the name of the Ghana Football Association into the mire.

“What measures did Nii Lantey take when people attempted to bribe him as he claims? “As far am concerned You dare not attempt to bribe me” I have been an MP for 12 years and a Public Accounts Committee Member 8 year, so everybody knows my worth,” Asiamah told Kasapa FM.

“I will not end my term as Sports Minister before I go on air to accuse anybody of bribing me. What he is alleging is a criminal offence and he should have taken action when he was in power.”

“As a minister, I have work to do and that is what I’m committed to help the nation Ghana. The job is not all about lamentation like how somebody made it seem in the past. I do not engage the media that much because there is work to be done and that is where my focus is”

It would be recalled that Nii Lantey Vanderpuye was at logger heads with the Ghana Football Association during his time at the Minister for Youth and Sports.

