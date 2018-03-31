Swansea City to face Manchester United without in-form striker Jordan Ayew

Struggling English Premier League side Swansea City will face Jose Mourinho's Manchester United this on Saturday afternoon with in-form striker Jordan Ayew.

Jordan after picking a straight red card under just 15 minutes in his side's clash with Huddersfield Town before the international break is serving a three match ban and will miss the Old Trafford experience as he serves his last suspension.

The absence of the Ghanaian is not just a suspension as it may seem but a major blow to the Swans as he's been the point man for them this season.

Jordan has bagged ten goals in all competitions for the Swans this season making him their top marksman.

