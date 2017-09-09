Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Teenager Frank Arhin debuts for Swedish side Oestersunds FK in Allsvenskan win

Published on: 09 September 2017
Frank Arhin

Teenager Frank Arhin played his first match for Oestersunds FK on Saturday in their 3-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna in the Swedish top-flight.

The 18-year-old midfielder was handed a starting role and replaced after 55 minutes in front of their home fans.

Arhin a graduate from Right to Dream Academy was handed a four-year contract last month after impressing on trial.

He played alongside Sam Mensah who lasted the entire duration of the match with another Ghanaian Patrick Kpozo warming the bench.

