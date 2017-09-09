Teenager Frank Arhin debuts for Swedish side Oestersunds FK in Allsvenskan win

Teenager Frank Arhin played his first match for Oestersunds FK on Saturday in their 3-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna in the Swedish top-flight.

The 18-year-old midfielder was handed a starting role and replaced after 55 minutes in front of their home fans.

He played alongside Sam Mensah who lasted the entire duration of the match with another Ghanaian Patrick Kpozo warming the bench.

