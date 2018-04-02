The Blind Pass: A weekly feature on the Ghana Premier League - Champions roar back in ruthless fashion

The Ghana premier league entered its fourth week over the weekend. Still, early days but the league has already caught fire and it is blazing red hot. Hostilities resumed on Saturday through to Sunday as various degrees of rivalries were renewed.

Bechem United hosted Ashanti Gold SC at the Baba Yara stadium in the first game of the weekend. Ashgold dropped points for the first this season as Amos Addai’s goal canceled out Emmanuel Owusu’s early strike.

Next up was a tricky duel between Elmina Sharks and West Africa Football Academy. Playing home away from home did little to deter Elmina Sharks from prosecuting a dicey fixture to great effect. Goals from Benjamin Arthur and Obeng Crentsil secured maximum points for Sharks.

Wa All Stars won for the first time this season as they pipped Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal at the Malik Jabir park. Iddrisu Abdul Nafiu was the hero on the day with that all important goal.

Champions Aduana Stars thumped and annihilated Inter Allies by 6 goals to nil as they reduced a seemingly cagey fixture to a one way traffic. At the break Yahaya Mohammed had already bagged his hattrick and could even afford a penalty miss. Bright Adjei, Emmanuel Akuoko and Nat Asamoah got on the scoresheet in the second half to pile more misery on 10-man Inter Allies. Inter Allies goalie took an early shower after he was spotted for violent conduct.

At the CAM park in Tarkwa, Karela FC showed glimpses of their form that secured them promotion with relative ease. They thrashed Ebusua Dwarfs by 3-0 to grab their first 3 points in the top flight. Taylor Diwiasie got Karela off the mark after just 14 seconds before Isaac Kwain and Daniel Wellington sealed victory for the home side.

Asante Kotoko laboured all day against new entrants Techiman Eleven Wonders before Jordan Opoku rescued all 3 points in the dying embers of the game. Eleven Wonders held Kotoko at bay for most part of the game but couldn’t see out the draw as Jordan Opoku’s experience came to bear.

Liberty Professionals left it late to draw level pegging with Medeama SC in their game at the Karl Reindorf. Kwame Boateng’s opener was canceled out by Benjamin Eshun. Brite Andoh missed the opportunity to be the hero of the day as he squandered a last gasp penalty to win the day for Liberty Professionals.

Patrick Razak’s first half strike was the difference as Hearts of Oak picked a second win on the bounce whilst avenging their G8 loss to Dreams FC.

CHAMPIONS ROAR BACK IN RUTHLESS FASHION…

The daunting burden of participating in the elite African club competition seem to have had its toll on defending champions Aduana Stars at the start of this campaign. Winning the league and participating in CAF competitions come with its own added responsibilities and demands. This requires very apt on and off the field management to arrive at an efficient and effective balance. Anything devoid of this could hamper a team’s season and set it aback on all fronts in dramatic fashion.

Aduana Stars started the new season on the back of progression into the last elimination stage of the CAF champions league and subsequent slip into the CAF confederation cup. Their uninspiring draw with Elmina Sharks and humbling at the hands of West Africa Football Academy could be clearly attributed to the increasing demands of participating in multiple competitions, something which takes more than just being a good team to perfect with aplomb. With a game in hand, 1 out of a possible 6 is still not the kind of start the champions anticipated especially after they had assembled arguably the best group of players coming into the new season.

Going into week 4, it looked like Aduana’s slow start to the season wouldn’t receive a major boast as they were presented with a cagey encounter against Inter Allies, one of the impressive sides so far. Even though the game was to be held at their favourite Nana Agyeman Badu park, not even the octopuses of our time would have predicted a whitewashing.

Against the expectations of all including Aduana themselves, aided by the sending off of Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Aduana Stars romped to a resounding 6-0 victory. Just the way to signal anyone who has yet noted their title credentials and/or people who are already writing them off as far as defending the title is concerned.

It was still too early to write off the champions after their faltering start to the season but with one eye on the CAF confederation cup, it makes sense for anyone to predict occasional blips for them in the course of the season.

However to roar back in such a ruthless manner puts Aduana Stars right back in it on all fronts.

By: Kwame Owusu Ansah

Get the writer on Twitter @Totti_er_pupone

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)