Thomas Partey bids farewell to Vicente Calderón as Atletico Madrid move to new stadium

Published on: 22 May 2017
Atletico Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Leg vante UD at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on January 2, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ GERARD JULIEN / AFP / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ghana star Thomas Partey said a final farewell to his football “home” Vicente Calderón as Atletico Madrid move to a new stadium next season.

Partey revealed he was happy to play at Calderón, which has been his home since 2012, when he signed for Los Rojiblancos.

Diego Simeone's side will be moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next season, a brand new 68,000-seater stadium.

Partey finished the season with 18 appearances, the most he’s had under Diego Simeone.

