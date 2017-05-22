Thomas Partey bids farewell to Vicente Calderón as Atletico Madrid move to new stadium

Ghana star Thomas Partey said a final farewell to his football “home” Vicente Calderón as Atletico Madrid move to a new stadium next season.

Partey revealed he was happy to play at Calderón, which has been his home since 2012, when he signed for Los Rojiblancos.

Diego Simeone's side will be moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next season, a brand new 68,000-seater stadium.

From nowhere to play in a big stadium with a lot of history. I feel very grateful to have played in Vicente Calderón. #aupaatleti #graciasaficion #thiaginho A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey22) on May 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Partey finished the season with 18 appearances, the most he’s had under Diego Simeone.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)