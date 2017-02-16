Tom Strand seeking backdoor entrance as Hearts coach despite Nuttall arrival

Swedish trainer Tom Strand remains keen on pipping Scottish counterpart Frank Nuttall to the Hearts coaching job despite the latter touching base at the camp of the Ghana league giants.

Tom Strand had earlier been reported at the latter part of 2016 to have agreed terms with Accra Hearts of Oak after his former club Medeama SC agreed to release him based on negotiations with the Phobians.

Strand impressed as Medeama SC won the 2015 MTN FA beating Hearts in the semi-finals enroute to the cup triumph and defeating Asante Kotoko in the final.

The Swedish is currently in the country fueling speculations that he wants to overtake Nuttall for the job.

Management of Hearts of Oak denied the appointment of former Bechem United gaffer Milislav Bogdanovic, a move which led to the arrival of Frank Nuttall who is yet to receive his work permit.

Nuttall who is a UEFA Pro license holder and former England Under-17 fitness coach was at the El-Wak Stadium to witness the goalless draw between Hearts and Inter Allies but is yet to officially begin work as Heart boss.

With the 48 year old’s work permit and other papers still in the pipeline, Tom Strand looks set to pull all strings in order to usurp Nutall to a crown he is even yet to wear.

With Strand’s escapades with Medeama, he may have gained enough leverage and connections to be able to land the job as he will have no problems with work permit.

