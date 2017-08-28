Top WAFA official blasts referee Reginald Lathbridge after Tema Youth defeat

Operations manager of WAFA George Ofosuhene has lambasted referee Reginald Lathbridge for his poor performance in their Ghana Premier League Week 25 defeat to Tema Youth on Sunday.

The Sogakope-based club Premier League title ambitions were dealt a big blow on Sunday following their 1-0 defeat to relegation threatened side Tema Youth on match day 25 at the Tema Sports Stadium.

According to Ofosuhene, who also doubles as the club's Premier League Board member, his outfit did not lose the match on fair ground as their opponent had an auxiliary hand from centre referee Reginald Lathbridge.

"In football I always maintain that until the game is done you cannot declare yourself winner. Look at this unfortunate situation that happened at the Tema Stadium yesterday, the referee (Reginald Lathbridge) was very poor in every sense. Everything he did in the game clearly reflected in the score line. No single infringement came our way. I think winning the league will not come cheap as referees are officiating games like this in the final lap," Ofosuhene fumed on Happy FM.

"I'm so much disappointed in him. It was a very bad performance from him, he didn't even know what he was about on the field. How could he performed so badly in this manner as one our best referees, and a FIFA referee for God sake, so I will give him 5% performance rate per what he did yesterday. He just wanted Tema Youth to win the game and he got his wish."

WAFA are now one point adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars with five games to end the season.

