Turkish giants Galatasaray to step up Kwadwo Asamoah chase after midfielder's benching by Juventus

Turkish giants Galatasaray will step up their pursuit of Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah after the midfielder was benched in the Serie A opening match.

Asamoah was benched in the Italian Serie A match as Juventus began their title defence with a comfortable 3-0 win against Cagliari.

The Yellow-Reds are pushing hard for the Ghana international after it emerged that Asamoah could be sitting on the bench for most parts of the Juventus season.

Asamoah has moved down the pecking order at Juventus despite sales of Mario Lemina (Southampton) and Tomas Rincon (Torino).

Asamoah recovered from long-term injury problems to score two goals in 24 appearances for the Bianconeri last season,

He joined Juve from Udinese in 2012 and is known for his versatility, which also allows him to play at left-back and left wingback.

The Ghana midfielder has played left back, central midfield and left wing back roles at the Turin side making him an important member of the squad.

Asamoah, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish top flight side this summer but that looked distant until the opening match of the season was played.

Allegri is confident of keeping him for at least another season since he can give many options on the field.

Juventus are looking to record a seventh straight Serie A title this season.

