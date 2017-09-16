Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
U20 Women's World Cup qualifier: Black Princesses thump Algeria 5-0 in Algiers

Published on: 16 September 2017
Black Princesses

The Black Princess beat Algeria 5-0 in Algiers on Friday night in their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup first qualifying round first leg tie.

Elmina Sea Lions midfield maestro Olivia Anokye netted a brace and the single goals from Grace Asantewaa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng.

The return leg will be played on 29 September in Accra.

The Princesses are in a good position to reach the second qualifying round against either Ethiopia or Kenya.

