US-based Sporting KC new boy Latif Blessing dazzles fans on his first day at training

Sporting Kansas City new boy Latif Blessing dazzled fans of the club during his first training session with the side at the team’s Tucson Arizona grounds.

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League player of the years and goal king was the toast of the fans as he weaved his way through defenders on Monday at training.

Latif forced applause from the numerous fans who witnessed him train for the first time with his swift dazzling skills and accurate passing abilities.

The former Liberty Professionals forward will be handed the side’s jersey number 9 according to powerful agent Leslie Tettey, CEO of Danluct Sports Management, who brokered the deal.

According to Leslie, who spoke to GHANAsoccernet.com on behalf of Latif, the head coach of the side Peter Vermes was happy with the work rate of the wonder kid on his first day at training.

Blessing hopes to explode on the football scenes in the United States with a supersonic performance for the side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)